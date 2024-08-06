Iran’s annual cement export hits 14m tons

Hamid Farmani put the country’s cement production in the mentioned year at 76 million tons, noting that most of the exported cement was sent to the countries in the region.

According to the official, Iran’s cement consumption in the previous year was about 66 million tons, 10 percent more than the figure for a year earlier.

“We predict that in the coming years, the per capita consumption of this product in Iran will approach advanced and developing countries, and the consumption will increase from about 800 kg per person to 2,000 kg per person,” he noted.

Back in April, the head of Iran's Cement Industry Producers Association, Ali-Akbar Alvandian, said Iran's cement exports have grown by 12 percent in nearly two years.

Iranian cement is exported to 25 countries, including Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Syria.

