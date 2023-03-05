Two Red Cross workers kidnapped in Mali: ICRC

"We confirm the kidnapping of two of our colleagues this morning between Gao and Kidal", said the ICRC, adding that the agency had been present in Mali for 32 years, and was "a neutral, independent, and impartial organization".

"We ask not to speculate on this incident so as not to hinder its resolution", the organization cautioned. Aminata Alassane, a public relations representative with ICRC Mali confirmed to kidnapping to AFP and said it had taken place on the road.

"The ICRC deplores (the incident) and demands the release of its collaborators," she said.

Abductions in Mali are not new, says the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) which recorded 935 kidnapping incidents in Mali since 2017. The group notes that a majority of kidnappings in the past have been targeted against foreigners, but now attacks have been focused on Malians.

MNA/PR