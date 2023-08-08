17 killed in two terrorist attacks in central Mali

According to a report by Xinhua as cited in a statement of the Bandiagara governorate on Monday, the first attack took place on Saturday in Bodio village in the Bandiagara region, leaving 15 people dead and two injured.

Two other people were killed in another attack on Sunday at a mine between Bodio village and Anakanda village, it added.

"Operations are underway to track down the perpetrators of this despicable act which will in no way discourage us from our eternal fight for the preservation of our country," the statement said.

The attacks occurred one day after the handover of the Ogossagou camp, a military base in Bandiagara, to the Malian government from the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali.

