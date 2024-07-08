  1. World
Turkish drone targets Iraq's Sinjar region

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – Iraqi media reported a Turkish drone attack on a car in Sinjar region in northern Iraq.

On Monday, a police source in Nineveh reported that three individuals, suspected to be members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), were injured in an airstrike believed to have been conducted by a Turkish drone in the Sinjar district.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency, stating, "The airstrike targeted a civilian car (Tucson) transporting three Yazidis, suspected to be PKK-affiliated, on the road between the Tal-Qasab complex and Sinjar district, west of Mosul."

"The injured were transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment, and it was not clear whether there were any deaths among them," he added.

