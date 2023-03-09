Unilateral sanctions threat for international community

Jalali made the remarks in a conference at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences where he also said that global peace and security will not be sustainable without a justice-based system.

"The current unjust order has lost its legitimacy, and the public opinion of the world has found a serious will to change it, and the fall and decline of such an old order have become an obvious reality", the Iranian ambassador continued.

Jalali stressed that the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been based on opposition to unilateral sanctions and active participation in international organizations, as well as the development of multilateral approaches based on recognized international principles.

The Iranian ambassador's comments come as the Western countries, especially the United States and some European countries, have been pursuing the policy of putting pressure on Iran for many years by imposing sanctions under various pretexts, which has only intensified the pressure on the ordinary Iranian people.

