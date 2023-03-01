Iran’s Aras products eye Eurasian market: official

Majid Kiani, Managing Director of Aras Free Zone Organization made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Georgia Mahmoud Adib.

During the meeting, Kiani elaborated on the capacity of Aras in industry, agriculture, tourism as well as trade.

Most of Aras’ products are better than similar foreign samples in terms of price and quality, he underlined.

The global market is eager to buy refinery products, he said, adding that appropriate capacities have been created in Aras Free Zone.

The current railway in the northwest of the country is the only connection between Iran and Europe and the Caucasus area, which should be activated with constructive diplomacy of the Nakhchivan railways of Armenia Georgia as soon as possible, he stated.

The step will facilitate communication between the countries of the Caucasus, Russia, and Europe, he further noted.

For his part, Iran’s envoy to Georgia said that the two countries’ trade exchanges saw a 97 percent hike in the last year.

Both sides’ export also registered a 67 percent surge in the said period, he underscored.

He estimated that the trade exchanges between the two states will double.

AMK/IRIB3772117