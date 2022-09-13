  1. Technology
Sep 13, 2022, 8:27 AM

Iran, Syria to expand educational, scientific cooperation

Iran, Syria to expand educational, scientific cooperation

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – Syrian Minister of Higher Education Bassam Ibrahim and Iranian Ambassador to Damascus Mahdi Sobhani discussed joint cooperation between the two countries in the field of education and scientific research.

During the meeting, the Syrian Minister stressed the importance of activating the executive program signed between the two sides, holding seminars, and conferences as well as exchanging experiences, scientific visits, and joint scientific research between Iranian-Syrian universities.

Emphasizing the necessity of enhancing knowledge and scientific cooperation between both countries to establish joint action in scientific specialties and forming joint committees to follow up on mutual interests, for his part, the Iranian ambassador announced Iran's support for Syria in all fields.

ZZ/IRN84885879

News Code 191352
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191352/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News