Iran, Syria to expand educational, scientific cooperation

During the meeting, the Syrian Minister stressed the importance of activating the executive program signed between the two sides, holding seminars, and conferences as well as exchanging experiences, scientific visits, and joint scientific research between Iranian-Syrian universities.

Emphasizing the necessity of enhancing knowledge and scientific cooperation between both countries to establish joint action in scientific specialties and forming joint committees to follow up on mutual interests, for his part, the Iranian ambassador announced Iran's support for Syria in all fields.

