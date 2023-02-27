  1. Culture
Feb 27, 2023, 9:00 PM

Cameras capture Asiatic cheetah in Isfahan's Abbasabad

Cameras capture Asiatic cheetah in Isfahan's Abbasabad

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – An Asiatic cheetah was spotted in the Abbassabad wildlife sanctuary in the central Iranian province of Isfahan, recently.

"Last week, after about 14 years, the efforts of our colleagues proved to be fruitful, and three images of an Asiatic cheetah were recorded by our cameras in the Abbasabad Naein Wildlife Sanctuary," Ahmad Reza Lahijanzadeh, managing director of the Environmental Department of Isfahan Province said. 

"In 2007, local people reported to us that they had seen a cheetah with 2-3 cubs. Then we put cameras several times in that area. Last week, while the heavy rainfall and flood had washed away the cameras, our environmental staff found a camera after several hours somewhere else nearby. Fortunately, the memory of the camera was intact with beautiful pictures of the cheetah recorded on it."

He said that the cheetah is a male, adding that the discovery proved to them that the region is still a good sanctuary for wild animals.

Abbasabad is a village in Baraan-e Jonubi Rural District, in the Central District of Isfahan County. 

KI/5720513

News Code 197890

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News