Leopard spotted in Iran's Sefid–Kuh Protected Area

According to the department of environment of Lorestan province, park rangers of the Sefid–Kuh Protected Area spotted a leopard and recorded the footage of it during their patrolling.

Since the beginning of the Iranian year [started on March 20, 2022], four leopards have been observed and photographed in these areas, the department noted.

The Sefid–Kuh Protected Area is situated 67km to the northwest of Khorramabad. It covers an area of 69500 hectares. Much of the area contains a mountain system between 1500–2854 altitudes.

