US Embassy in London reportedly evacuated, building cordoned

The US embassy, based in the Nine Elms area of London, is back to operating normally, after thanking the Met police for their response to the security situation.

"The US Embassy is back to normal business operations. Local authorities investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the Embassy," the embassy stated on Twitter.

Earlier, there had been reports of the evacuation of employees of the US Embassy in Vauxhall, London. Some reports in UK media had indicated that the building was placed on lockdown during a security incident. An alarm had ostensibly been triggered by reports of a suspicious package.

The building area itself had been cordoned off by Met Police. According to a British newspaper, security officials had been evaluating the situation. People who were in the building were moved to another part of the building and reportedly warned to stay away from the windows.

Besides police vehicles, at least two fire engines were purportedly seen in the area, with sniffer dogs spotted outside the building, Sputnik reported.

According to one eyewitness cited by British media, security units had waded in to "assess the situation."

