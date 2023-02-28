Horrified and Howling

With the fake news emerging that Iran has allegedly managed to enrich uranium to 84 percent, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has scrambled to hold meetings with other so-called officials to showcase their flimsy force against a nation that enjoys the wholehearted approval of its people and its military power is both deterrent and devastating.

Netanyahu also reiterated his bogus claims by calling on the international community to act to stop Iran’s alleged escalation.

Furthermore, it is not the first time that the fake regime makes threats against Iran but no worries because barking dogs seldom bite.

Over the past few years at least, the Israeli regime has suffered from a myriad of factors. To name some, it is indispensable to view the mismanagement and mishandling of economic, social, and political situations by its pompous officials.

Tens of thousands of Israelis are protesting against the regime’s plans to maintain the economy and security back on track.

For several consecutive weeks, protesters from all over the occupied territories gathered on Jerusalem Al-Quds in the vicinity of the Knesset to vent their fury, calling for a better life, as well as the reading of the legislation to change the way judges are picked.

The regime’s system of checks and balances, according to many detractors, will be destroyed, and the prime minister would have a disproportionate amount of authority.

Moreover, they believe that Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, has a conflict of interest.

Tens of thousands of people have been holding weekly rallies in Tel Aviv since early January, accusing Netanyahu of trying to monopolize power.

The most right-wing in Israel’s checkered history, he is facing numerous issues and challenges including unprecedented demonstrations, warnings from military and business leaders, and calls for restraint by the United States.

It is noticeable that the Tel Aviv regime has stuck to its detrimental plans to pin the blame of its relentless defeats and failures on Iran regardless of their ramifications for the regime.

The just and sensible analysts believe that if the regime imagines any kind of military confrontation with Iran, it will do hara-kiri.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, recently warned the regime’s officials that any wrong move will lead to the total destruction of the regime.

Ayatollah Khamenei also cast light on the reasons behind the Western-backed animosity with the Islamic Revolution, saying that “all such animosity derives from Iran’s full support of the Palestinian cause.”

Iranian officials and top military brass have invariably cautioned Israel that any strike on Iran will cost the regime dearly.

They also warned countries that have normalized ties with the regime to avoid any military cooperation with Tel Aviv, saying it will boomerang.

Major General Gholam-Ali Rashid, Commander of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, also warned regional countries against any cooperation with Israel in posing threats to the Islamic Republic’s national security by providing bases or facilities.

First published in Tehran Times