Iran religious democracy angers enemies: Pres. Raeisi

President Raeisi made the comments at the closing ceremony of the 39th International Quran Competition in Tehran on Wednesday.

"They want to put fear in the hearts of the people of the world towards Iran," the president said in a reference to the Iranophobia waged by Western states.

"The reason for the Iranophobia waged by the enemies is paying attention to religion and at the same time the people's demands in the Islamic Republic," the president said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is the role model for religious democracy, religious teachings and listening to people's demands," he further noted.

Raeisi went on to underline that abiding by the holy Quran is the reason why Islamic society will be saved against all the plots and pressures.

He also pointed to the desecration of the holy Muslims book in some European states and said that took place because is in the hearts of the society.

"Today, some people in the West are trapped in a cultural dead-end and it is difficult for them to get out, that's why they resort to insulting the Quran and the Prophet of Islam," according to the Iranian president.

