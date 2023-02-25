Iran parliament speaker hails IRGC

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf delivered a speech in the Iranian parliament on the occasion of commemorating Pasdar Day meaning IRGC Servicemen’s Day in Persian.

He said that the oppressed people in the world have pinned their hope on the IRGC.

The official said that the IRGC has guaranteed security in the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian nation pays paramount attention to the status of the IRGC in their Islamic Establishment, he added.

The IRGC has always rendered services to the Iranians when a flood, earthquake, or similar catastrophe takes place, he pointed out.

