Feb 25, 2023, 3:10 PM

Iran parliament speaker hails IRGC

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker has lauded the role played by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in supporting the oppressed people.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf delivered a speech in the Iranian parliament on the occasion of commemorating Pasdar Day meaning IRGC Servicemen’s Day in Persian.

He said that the oppressed people in the world have pinned their hope on the IRGC.

The official said that the IRGC has guaranteed security in the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian nation pays paramount attention to the status of the IRGC in their Islamic Establishment, he added.

The IRGC has always rendered services to the Iranians when a flood, earthquake, or similar catastrophe takes place, he pointed out.

