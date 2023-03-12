Iran standing firm despite being under toughest sanctions

Salami made the remarks at the commemoration ceremony of the martyrs of Badr and Khaybar, which was held in Urmia's Tharallah Hosseiniyeh where he also said that "most of the world's powerful military and economic powers would have faced serious challenges, had they gone under even short-term embargo."

"Even a one-year war is enough to breal apart many political systems in the world, but the Islamic Republic of Iran, with the support of the people and the vigilance of its Leader, did not give in to the pressures from the Global Arrogance and is continuing its path with might", added the IRGC chief.

Stating that the sanctions strengthened both the people and the Islamic establishment, Salami added that "If today Iran has been able to send satellites into space, produce vaccines, rockets, automobiles and any other scientific phenomena and put large construction projects into operation, it is all because of self-confidence, which in turn the result of the sanctions and standing up to Arrogance."

