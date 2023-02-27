IRGC warns Europeans Iran's patience running thin

"People should know more about the realities of Europe and America. It was the Europeans and Westerners who provided advanced military equipment and chemical weapons to Saddam's regime. The effects of chemical attacks on the bodies of the Holy Defense warriors are still there," Major General Salami said in a ceremony held by the IRGC in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan on Monday.

"Today, Europe is spearheading the economic sanctions against the Iranian people, and European countries have become a place for the gathering of anti-Iranian separatists and fugitives," the IRGc commander added.

He further warned the European states that "the Islamic Republic of Iran has the ability to increase the range of military equipment and deal a heavy blow to them... but we haven't done that yet."

"We warn them, the lives of Europeans hinge on oil and security, and they have to be careful not to put themselves in danger," the top IRGC general noted.

He emphasized that Europe is spearheading the attack on Iran with all its might, saying, "Westerners have done everything they could against us, but let them know that we have found our path and our will to create security. But Europeans should be careful and not abuse our behavior."

MNA/5720549