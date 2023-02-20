FM Amir-Abdollahian condoles demise of ex-Palestinian envoy

In his message of condolence, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian described the former long-serving Palestinian Ambassador to Tehran, Salah al-Zawawi, as a Mujahid and revolutionary diplomat.

"I offer my condolences on the demise of this mujahid and revolutionary diplomat to his revered family, especially Mrs. Salam Al-Zawawi, the Palestinian ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as the resistant and mujahid nation of Palestine, and I ask God for forgiveness and divine mercy for the deceased," the top Iranian diplomat said.

"During the long years of fighting against the Zionist enemy, as well as several decades of diplomatic activity in the Islamic Republic of Iran, the late al-Zawawi always tried and fought for the rights of the oppressed Palestinian nation, to keep alive the Palestinian cause and to defend the Holy Quds," he added.

"I hope that in the near future, we will witness the realization of several decades of effort and struggle of the resistant people of Palestine, including the late Salah al-Zawawi, with the full liberation of this holy land from the hands of the Zionist occupation and the formation of an independent and unified Palestinian state with holy Quds as its capital in the entire historical land of Palestine," Amir-Abdollahian concluded in his message.

On January 9, 2022, Al-Zawawi bid farewell to the Islamic Republic of Iran after nearly four decades as the ambassador of the Palestinian nation in Tehran.

MNA