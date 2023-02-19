  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 19, 2023, 3:10 PM

US Army convoy targeted in northern Iraq

US Army convoy targeted in northern Iraq

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – A logistics convoy belonging to the US Army was targeted in Iraq's Saladin province in the north, local sources reported on Sunday.

No information regarding the possible damage or causalities has been released so far.

No groups or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is not the first time that US military convoys are being targeted in different parts of Iraq as the occupying forces come under regular attacks by the Iraqis. 

After the martyrdom of resistance commanders who led the anti-terrorism fight in Iraq and Syria, the Iraqi parliament approved a piece of legislation to call for the withdrawal of American troops from the country, a demand that the US troops have yet to meet.

MP/FNA14011130000656

News Code 197554

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Comments

    • Anis Sayani CA 15:18 - 2023/02/19
      0 0
      Reply
      Should happen more often to kick the userpers out of Iraq.

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News