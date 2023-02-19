US Army convoy targeted in northern Iraq

No information regarding the possible damage or causalities has been released so far.

No groups or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is not the first time that US military convoys are being targeted in different parts of Iraq as the occupying forces come under regular attacks by the Iraqis.

After the martyrdom of resistance commanders who led the anti-terrorism fight in Iraq and Syria, the Iraqi parliament approved a piece of legislation to call for the withdrawal of American troops from the country, a demand that the US troops have yet to meet.

