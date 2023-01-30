Drone attacks reported on Iraq-Syria border (+VIDEO)

These trucks were moving towards Syrian territory, reporters said, adding that the attack on these trucks did not cause any casualties.

According to reports, these trucks carrying food were officially and legally trying to cross the Al Bukamal border crossing, when they were targeted.

An Iraqi security source also told Baghdad Today that the sound of several explosions was heard near the city of Al-Qaim located in the west of Anbar province (near the border of Syria) and the sounds were caused by bombing in the border strip.

Meanwhile, a Syrian expert called the United States and the Zionist regime the main cause of the air attack on the food convoy in the border area of Al Bukamal.

The attacks on these convoys are carried out with the aim of stopping the regional cooperation between the axis of Syria and Iraq, according to the expert.

Al Bukamal border on the Iraq-Syria border is the crossing point of many convoys between the two countries, and so far, the passage of these convoys has been attacked by American and sometimes unknown fighters.

