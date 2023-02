According to the Sabereen News report, the convoy of the US forces has been targeted in Baghdad by a roadside bomb.

No further details have been released about the possible casualties or damages.

This is not the first time that US military convoys are attacked in different parts of Iraq.

The Iraqi parliament has officially approved the withdrawal of American troops from the country, and Iraqis demand the unconditional withdrawal of foreign troops from their country.

