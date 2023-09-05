Iran-Saudi Arabia ties strengthen security of region

Closer relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia are a positive step to strengthen security, stability, and peace, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid said on Tuesday.

"We respect the efforts of China and Iraq to bring closer the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia," he noted.

"Iraq has suffered from terrorism for a long time and we ask the international community to cooperate to continue the fight against terrorism," he also added.

The President of Iraq continued that his country needs the support of the international community and the participation of international companies in the fields of development and construction, infrastructure development, electricity, water, energy and other services.

He added that Iraq needs to build roads, bridges, dams, as well as railways and other infrastructures.

