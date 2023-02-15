Raeisi meets managers of Chinese industries in Beijing

During the meeting, which was also attended by President Raeisi’s economic delegation, the major economic and trade issues were reviewed by the two sides.

Dozens of top Chinese industrial managers were present in the meeting where industrial, mining, energy and transportation issues were discussed.

Also, on Wednesday, the president met with a group of intellectuals from various Chinese universities in Beijing.

At the head of a high-ranking delegation, Raeisi arrived in the Chinese capital early on Tuesday to pay a three-day visit there upon an invitation by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

