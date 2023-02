TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Tehran on Thursday morning after his china visit.

Raeisi who had embarked on a three-day visit to China left the Chinese capital of Beijing for Tehran late on Wednesday.

At the head of a high-ranking delegation, Raeisi arrived in the Chinese capital early on Tuesday to pay a three-day visit there upon an invitation by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.