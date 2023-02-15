Raeisi awarded title of Honorary Professor at Peking Uni.

Regarding Ayatollah Raeisi's services and measures in strengthening and developing relations between Iran and China as well as maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world, the title of "Honorary Professor" of Peking University is awarded to him, said Hao Ping the secretary of Peking University in the ceremony.

Also, in this ceremony 4 top professors active in the field of Iranian studies and the Persian language, were honored.

Peking University - APRU. Founded in 1898, Peking University was originally named the Imperial University of Peking. It was the first national comprehensive university, as well as the supreme administrative organ for education in China at that time.

On Monday evening, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi left Tehran for Beijing.

Ebrahim Raeisi met with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqia, the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu, and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday

RHM/