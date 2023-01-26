Judicial official highlights women's role in Iran

Kazem Gharibabadi made the comments in a meeting with Namizata Sangaré, President of the National Human Rights Council of Ivory Coast (Cote d'Ivoire ), who is visiting Iran to attend the first International Congress for the Women of Influence in Tehran.

In the meeting, Gharibabadi pointed out the important and influential role of women in Iran and stated that women in the Islamic Republic of Iran play a significant and important role in various political, economic, social, cultural, and other fields.

He described the bilateral relations between Iran and Cote d'Ivoire as constructive and vowed, "The Islamic Republic of Iran wants to expand bilateral relations between the two countries at all levels and exchange experiences in various fields, including in the fields related to human rights."

Namizata Sangaré, for her part, noted that during the visit to Tehran to attend the congress, she has corrected her understanding of the status of Iranian women.

"My visit led to a correct and real understanding of Iran and the situation of women in this country and their important role in the family, society and policy-making sectors, contrary to the image that has been given by foreign media," she said.

