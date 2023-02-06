Leader's pardon to convicts unprecedented initiative

Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on his Twitter account that “The Leader of Islamic Revolution agrees to a clemency proposal presented by the Chief of the Judiciary.”

“As a result, thousands of convicts & defendants, especially those detained during the recent riots, will be pardoned, and their judicial cases will be closed at any stage,” the Iranian judiciary official added.

The Iranian Judiciary's Deputy Chief for International Affairs described granting pardon to the defendants as ‘an unprecedented initiative’.

“Such an Islamic and humanitarian act is emblematic of the leniency practiced by and popularity of the Establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran – and indeed a big move in the field of human rights,” he further noted.

Earlier yesterday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei agreed to amnesty and reduced sentences of tens of thousands of convicts, including those detained during the recent riots in Iran.

AMK/5701617