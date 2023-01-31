  1. Politics
Iraqi expert:

Iran, Iraq share common goals in tackling regional tensions

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – The Iraqi National Security Advisor has said that Iran and Iraq share common goals in addressing the regional tensions.

Qasim al-Araji made the remarks in a meeting with the secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights Kazm Gharibabadi in Baghdad, noting that Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran are seeking to tackle regional tensions through the understanding of regional countries.

Everyone agrees with fighting against terrorism and countering terrorist groups to achieve stability and security in the region and the world, he further noted.

Terrorism continues to pose a threat to the world and must be uprooted, he underlined.

For his part, the Iranian judicial official described the Iran-Iraq cooperation as good and strategic.

Gharibabadi is in Iraq to follow up on the assassination case of Martyr Qassem Soleimani.

