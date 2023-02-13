20 MoUs to be inked in China visit: Iran’s president

The president made the remarks while speaking to reporters at Tehran’s International Mehrabad Airport prior to departing for Beijing.

President Raeisi said that Iran and China share common stances against unilateralism.

Pursuing the implementation of a landmark 25-year cooperation program between the two countries will be one of the main agendas of the trip, he pointed out.

Noting that Iran and China have wide connections, he said that there are huge potentials for bilateral cooperation that have yet to be unleashed.

On Monday evening, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi left Tehran for Beijing.

During his visit, the high-ranking delegations of the two countries will hold negotiations and some cooperation documents will be signed.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Ehsan Khandouzi, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash, Oil Minister Javad Owji, Minister of Agriculture Jihad Seyyed Javad Sadati Nejad, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Mohammad Reza Farzin and Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani will accompany Raeisi in his visit to Beijing.

