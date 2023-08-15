African states seek Iran coop. for training their workforce

The Iranian envoy Jamshid Parvizi made the comments in a meeting with Mohammad Kalami, the deputy coordinator of economic affairs at the East Azarbaijan Governor Office in Tabriz on Tuesday, where he also said, "Knowing the markets in Africa and Guinea and introducing Iranian goods is a topic that is on the agenda of the embassy."

The ambassador further stressed Iran's interest in expanding relations with other nations.

Kalami, for his part, said in the meeting that getting acquainted with African markets is a good opportunity for the presence of Iranian businessmen and producers, especially the business people in that northwestern Iranian province.

East Azarbaijan Province's official also expressed his province's readiness to increase economic relations with Guinea. He added that the province is ready to send an economic team under the auspicious of the Chamber of Commerce to the African country to discuss increasing economic relations.

He further called for stepped-up cooperation on the part of the Iranian Embassy in Guinea to help Iranian manufacturers and businesspeople to get to the African markets.

He also noted that East Azarbaijan province is ready for trans-territorial cultivation in Guinea. By trans-territorial cultivation, he simply meant agriculture in other countries.

