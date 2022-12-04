Iran, Russia agree upon new mechanisms to advance relations

The relations between Iran and Russia are not limited only to the issue of Syria, Ali Bagheri Kani said on Sunday, adding that Tehran and Moscow have very good cooperation with each other regarding the Caucasus region.

The 3+3 framework is a very good model for regional security in the Caucasus, the Iranian senior diplomat said.

Regarding the issue of Afghanistan, there is good cooperation between Iran, and Russia to establish security in this country, especially when the Westerners have ended their so-called objective presence in Afghanistan, Bagheri Kani said.

He also spoke about his recent visit to Moscow, saying that he has reviewed Tehran-Moscow relations in the past few months with his Russian counterpart.

"We arranged frameworks and mechanisms to advance the relations," he added.

Interactions between the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and neighboring countries will pave the way for the development of relations and strengthen relations in various fields, especially economic ones, he stressed.

