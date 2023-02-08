Iran to stand by Lebanon against terrorism of Zionist regime

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani delivered a speech at the commemoration ceremony of the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in the new building of the Iranian Embassy in Beirut.

After 44 years of sanctions and maximum pressure, the Islamic Republic of Iran has reached many achievements, Bagheri Kani said in this ceremony.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will always stand by the Lebanese people against the state terrorism of the Zionist regime, he also said.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Iran's ambassador in Beirut, and other political figures were present at this ceremony.

In his speech, Berri called for the creation of a suitable situation for the Iraqi government to bring closer the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

There is no choice but to improve relations for the strength, progress and prosperity of Islamic-Christian nations, he also said.

Despite claims, Iran is a friend of Lebanon, elsewhere in his remarks Berri said.

