Amir Ghalenoei reportedly appointed new Iran football coach

Ghalenoei has become the new head coach of the national football team known as Team Melli in Iran after signing a contract with the federation which will last until the end of the Asian Nations Cup.

It was reported earlier today that the federation could not reach an agreement with Felix Sanchez, who led the Qatari national team, and he was reported to have been appointed as Ecuador's coach.

The Iranian coach has led the Gol Gohar FC in the Iranian Professional League (IPL) so far, while the media have reported after Ghalenoei's appointment, the IPL club has entered talks with Javad Nekoonam, the former coach of Fulad Khuzestan, who resigned recently amid his team's presence in the AFC Champions League

KI