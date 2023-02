Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, heading a high-profile delegation, took part in the meeting.

Delegations from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Iran, and Uzbekistan are taking part in the meeting.

As an ECO member state, Afghanistan is absent from the meeting this year.

Currently, ten countries from West and South Asia, Caucuses, and Central Asia are members of the Organization.

AMK/IRN85007853