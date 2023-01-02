"Iran armed forces to respond to Israeli threats decisively"

Addressing the reporters on the sidelines of the last day of Zolfaghar 1401 Joint Exercises, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said that such drills usually convey a message of peace and friendship for the regional nations and friendly countries.

According to him, the exercises are held usually aimed at preserving the deterrence and security of the country.

The drills have also a message for the enemies and ill-wishers, he said, adding that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are serious in defending the values, ideals, borders, and territorial integrity of the country.

The ill-wishers must know that the Iranian armed forces will respond to any threat decisively, General Mousavi said, referring to some nonsense remarks or claims made by the Zionist regime.

The Army commander stated that the Zionist regime is now in its worst crisis in the history of its rootless life, ridiculing the regime's new Prime Minister for resorting to the hardliner groups in order to form his cabinet in a bid to end the crisis.

"From time to time we hear rants and raves from the Zionist regime and some of their officials. I would like to point out to them from here that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will resolutely respond and with multiple responses if a threat from the Zionist regime is posed to any part of the Islamic Republic of Iran," General Mousavi said.

In the past few days, the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran has showcased part of its defense capabilities and its abilities to respond to the enemy, Mousavi also said about the Zolfaghar 1401 (2022) drill in the south and southeast of the country with the participation of the different army forces.

Iranian armed forces have shown the world that they can respond to any threat in the best way, he further noted.

