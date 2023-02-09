AEOI cheif blasts disclosure of confidential reports by IAEA

AEOI cheif pointed out that the relationship between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency is based on NPT safeguards.

Enemies' attempts to show that Iran does not need nuclear technology and their claim that Iran is seeking atomic bombs are false, he also said, while referring to Iran's recent nuclear achievements in the fields of health, medicine, environment, and industry.

In reaction to Borrell's remarks about the revival of the JCPOA, Eslami said, "Whenever the JCPOA parties fulfill their obligations, we will also return to our commitments."

Earlier on Wednesday, he told reporters that Iran expects the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to maintain professional behavior and not be part of the pressure campaign against the country.

The remarks came a week after Iran criticized the agency over its confidential report raising concerns over changes to nuclear equipment at the Fordow enrichment plant.

Grossi, in a confidential report last Wednesday, accused Iran of making an undeclared change to the interconnection between the two clusters of advanced machines enriching uranium to up to 60% purity at its Fordow plant.

The accusations came despite a letter sent by Iran to the IAEA back in November, informing the agency of a decision to start enriching uranium to the purity level of 60% at its Fordow nuclear facility.

Moreover, Iran has fitted and launched new centrifuges at two empty halls in Fordow and Natanz nuclear sites. The halls, under Iran’s commitment to the terms of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), had been vacant but centrifuges have been installed there once again.

