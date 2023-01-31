Florida mass shooting leaves 10 injured

During a Monday news conference, Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor said that officers arrived on the scene one minute after a flurry of calls reporting gunfire in the neighborhood.

According to Taylor, police found three victims on the scene, and witnesses told them seven more victims had been rushed to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center via private cars. He said all the victims were adult males between the ages of 20 and 35, US News reported.

Two people are in critical condition, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren’t considered life-threatening, Taylor confirmed.

According to the police chief, the suspects were riding in a dark blue, four-door Nissan sedan with dark-tinted windows. As the car rolled by, he said, shooters fired from all four windows and the car later sped away from the scene.

Officers were actively searching for the vehicle and the shooters Monday night, officials said. A Ring doorbell camera captured the shooting, Taylor said, which occurred one minute after a school bus dropped children off in front of a house.

MNA/PR