VIDEO: Protesters storm Sweden embassy on Quran desecration

Earlier on June 28, in a repeated and state-authorized instance of sacrilege against the Muslim holy book, two men stood outside the Swedish capital of Stockholm's central mosque and burned a copy of the Muslim holy book following a go-ahead given to them by a Swedish court.

The act has prompted international condemnation.

Sweden regularly brooks and even approves of such acts of sacrilege under the banner of tolerating "protests".

Since last year, the frequency of insults against Islam and its holy book has been on the rise in Europe. Several European countries have been playing host to such despicable acts on their soils over the past months, drawing far-and-wide condemnation from the world's Muslim countries.