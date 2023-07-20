  1. Politics
Jul 20, 2023, 9:32 AM

In Iraq;

VIDEO: Protesters storm Sweden embassy on Quran desecration

VIDEO: Protesters storm Sweden embassy on Quran desecration

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – Iraqi protesters set Sweden's embassy in Baghdad on fire after the Swedish police authorized another act of desecration against the holy Qur'an.

Download 2 MB

Earlier on June 28, in a repeated and state-authorized instance of sacrilege against the Muslim holy book, two men stood outside the Swedish capital of Stockholm's central mosque and burned a copy of the Muslim holy book following a go-ahead given to them by a Swedish court.

The act has prompted international condemnation.

Sweden regularly brooks and even approves of such acts of sacrilege under the banner of tolerating "protests".

Since last year, the frequency of insults against Islam and its holy book has been on the rise in Europe. Several European countries have been playing host to such despicable acts on their soils over the past months, drawing far-and-wide condemnation from the world's Muslim countries.

News Code 203490
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News