  1. Politics
Jan 31, 2023, 9:36 PM

FM Amir-Abdollahian arrives in Mauritanian capital

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign minister arrived in the capital of Mauritania Nouakchott on Tuesday afternoon.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania, on Tuesday afternoon.

Upon his arrival at the Nouakchott airport, the Iranian foreign minister was welcomed by Mauritanian counterpart, Mohamed Salem Ould Béchir 

