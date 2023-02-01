Iran, Iraq keen on boosting scientific cooperation 

Iran’s Razi University hosted a meeting with the personnel of the Martyrs Foundation of Iraq to discuss mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, both sides stressed the need for further cooperation in the sphere of higher education particularly for the families of martyrs.

The two sides referred to the cultural, scientific, geographical, and religious communities that bond the two neighboring states.

The two entities called for taking collective measures for fighting against terrorism.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides prepared the ground for inking the MoU in the area of science and students transferring.

AMK/FNA14011112000154