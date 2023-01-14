  1. Politics
Iran envoy:

Iran supporting Iraq development, stability, progress

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran says Tehran will remain the first supporter of Iraq's development, stability, and progress despite accusations.

"The Islamic Republic remains the first supporter of Iraq's development, stability, and progress, although it has been exposed to accusations," Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh wrote on his Twitter account.

"Accusations aimed at distorting public opinion," he said, adding that these are the main cause of the dollar crisis.

It seems that the Iranian ambassador is referring to the issue of the dollar crisis in Iraq caused by the US in order to put pressure on the al-Sudani government.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hadi al-Amiri, a Member of the Council of Representatives of Iraq said that the Americans are currently putting the most pressure on Iraq to prevent its relations with Europe and other countries of the world.

