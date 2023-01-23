Iran-Iraq trade volume grown by 23%

The 17th Meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for foreign economic relations convened in the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

"Reviewing the status of economic relations with Iraq", "Measures taken in the field of knowledge-based" and "The latest status of joint commissions between Iran with Turkmenistan and Nicaragua" were on the agenda of the meeting.

Also, during the meeting, it was said that the Iran-Iraq trade volume has grown by 23% in the first 10 months of this year (starting on March 20, 2022).

Iraq is Iran’s second-largest trading partner following China, it was added.

The need for further development of customs, commercial, financial, banking, investment, and transportation relations with Iraq was stressed in the meeting.

