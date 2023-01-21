Iran not take nuclear negotiations serious

Addressing a press conference on Friday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby spoke made new claims over Iran's 2015 nuclear deal known as JCPOA.

"We’re not focused on the Iran deal right now," Kirby told reporters, claiming that Iran decided that they weren’t going to take the negotiation seriously.

He also implied that Washington has been focused on recent riots in Iran rather than the JCPOA revival talks.

Kirby also claimed that Biden's administration is going to make sure that Iran cannot achieve a nuclear weapons capability.

Such baseless comments come as Tehran has always proved that its nuclear program is completely peaceful, asserting that it is not after acquiring nuclear weapons at all.

Also, Iran has always expressed its openness to reaching an agreement in the nuclear talks.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump illegally pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled that he is ready to resurrect the agreement.

Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US, and France have been in talks with Iran since April 2021 to reinstate the deal.

The talks to salvage the JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions.

The negotiations have been at a standstill since August due to Washington’s insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing all the sanctions that were slapped on the Islamic Republic by the previous US administration. Iran maintains it is necessary for the other side to offer some guarantees that it will remain committed to any agreement that is reached.

RHM/FNA14011030000715