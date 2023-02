Sara Shirbeigi was named the best goalscorer of the event with eight goals.



Also, Fereshteh Karimi was selected as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Iran’s women’s futsal team became champions of the 2023 CAFA Women's Futsal Championship on Monday after beating the hosts Uzbekistan.

The Championship was the second edition of the CAFA Women's Futsal Championship.

