The Iranian female futsal players was beaten by the Russian sportswomen 4-0 in the match.

The First International Nowruz Games for Women is hosting 400 athletes from 20 countries.

The First International Nowruz Games for Women which is underway in Tehran features matches in nine sporting events.

On the first day of the tournament, the Iranian jumpers scooped medals in the triple jump.

The first edition of the tournament is being held during March 10-14 in Tehran.

