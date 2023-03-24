  1. Sports
Iran handed tough group at Asian Women’s U20 2024 qualifiers

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) – Iran's U20 women's football team are drawn in Group A of the second qualifying round draw for the Asian Women’s U20 2024.

The Iranian women’s U20 were drawn in Group A along with Australia, Lebanon and Vietnam, Tehran Times reported.

 Group B consists of China women’s U20, Nepal, Myanmar and Chinese Taipei.

The teams will play in a round-robin mode. The top two teams in each group will win the right to participate in the 2024 Asian Finals along with 4 special teams: Korea, Korea, Japan and hosts Uzbekistan.

The second qualifying round of the 2024 Asian Women’s U20 Championship is scheduled to be held from June 3 to 11 in Uzbekistan.

