Iranian women's team win 2023 CAFA Futsal C'ship

Iran's national women's futsal team faced the host team of Uzbekistan in the final match of the 2023 CAFA Women's Futsal Championship on Monday and won 5-4.

Sara Shirbeigi and Mahsa Kamali (two goals each) and Fereshte Karimi scored for Iran in the match.

The Iranian women defeated Kyrgyzstan 5-0 in their opening match at the Central Asian tournament on Friday, followed by the 16-0 win against Tajikistan on Saturday.

The Iranian women's national team led by Forozan Soleimani won their two first matches against Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, and after winning against Uzbekistan, won this championship again with 9 points. Iran were the defending champion, having won the 2022 inaugural edition.

The Championship is the second edition of the CAFA Women's Futsal Championship, the annual international futsal championship organized by CAFA for the women's national futsal teams of Central Asia.

MNA