Iran thrash Tajikistan at 2023 CAFA Futsal C'ship

Iran's women's national team demolished Tajikistan 16-0 in their second match in the 2023 CAFA Women's Futsal Championship on Saturday.

The Iranian women defeated Kyrgyzstan 5-0 in their opening match at the Central Asian tournament on Friday,

The round-robin tournament is being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from Jan. 25 to 31.

The Championship is the second edition of the CAFA Women's Futsal Championship, the annual international futsal championship organized by CAFA for the women's national futsal teams of Central Asia.

Iran is the defending champion, having won the 2022 inaugural edition.

MNA