Beijing reacts to NATO chief remarks about China

"While claiming to remain a regional defensive alliance, NATO has constantly gone beyond its traditional areas for defense, made advances into new domains, and strengthened military and security ties with Asia-Pacific countries," the Chinese senior diplomat stated.

Saying that such developments call for high vigilance among regional countries, Ning added, "NATO needs to abandon the Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation mindset, and do things that will contribute to the security and stability of Europe and the wider world."

"We hope regional countries will stay committed to the right path of cooperation in the Asia-Pacific and play an active part in defending and promoting world peace, stability, development and prosperity," she added.

Although China is not NATO's adversary, it has become "much higher" on NATO's agenda, Jens Stoltenberg said, citing Beijing's rising military capabilities, Reuters reported.

"We believe that we should engage with China on issues like arms control, climate change and other issues," he said. "But at the same time, we are very clear that China poses a challenge to our values, to our interests, and to our security," he claimed.

