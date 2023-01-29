  1. Politics
Jan 29, 2023, 8:50 AM

NATO ready for direct confrontation with Russia: official

NATO ready for direct confrontation with Russia: official

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Chair of the NATO Military Committee Rob Bauer said that the US-led bloc is ready for a direct confrontation with Russia.

Rob Bauer in an interview with Portugal’s RTP TV channel said, "We are ready." That said, he added that NATO is going to respond only if Russia crosses the red line by invading one of the NATO member states.

The military official stressed that NATO should be better prepared because currently Russia has the military initiative. "The fact that your enemy has better weapons is not the problem of the enemy. That is your problem," he said.

The interview also raised the issue of introducing "a war-time economy but in peacetime," however, Bauer admitted that this process would be difficult.

MNA/PR

News Code 196737

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News