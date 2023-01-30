Russia strongly condemns drone attack on Iran military site

"We strongly condemn any provocative actions which can potentially provoke an uncontrolled escalation of tension in a region that's already far from calm. Such destructive actions can have unpredictable consequences for peace and stability in the Middle East," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

The spokeswoman urged "the organizers of the provocative sortie, their patrons, and those who gloat over" this act of aggression to understand that their hopes of "weakening Iran" are "in vain."

The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Monday also strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Isfahan's military site.

It expressed solidarity with the Leader, government, army, and people of Iran.

Condemning the attack, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas also cited that the aggression was aimed at serving the Zionist regime and hegemonic goals.

The Iranian Defense Ministry announced that its air defense units have repelled a drone attack on a military workshop in the central city of Isfahan.

The ministry made the announcement in an early Sunday statement after an explosion was reported at one of Isfahan’s defense industry complexes late Saturday.

The ministry said one of its workshop complexes had come under attack from a number of Micro Aerial Vehicles (MAVs), but the complex’s air defenses successfully repelled the attack.

The ministry noted that the unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and only led to minor damage to the roof of a workshop. The complex, it added, continues its ordinary operations following the attack.

Referring to the failed drone attack in Isfahan on Saturday night, Iranian senior political analyst and the advisor to the Iranian negotiating delegation in the nuclear talks Mohammad Marandi warned that such moves will not be without consequences.

