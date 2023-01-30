Russia intel. services analyzing attack on Iran military site

"In any case, we only need to condemn any such actions that are directed against a sovereign state, " Kremlin said in a statement on Monday, Sputnik reported.

Earlier, Russia's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack, warning that the act of terror could have "unpredictable consequences."

A source confirmed to Sputnik Persian that the unmanned aerial vehicles involved in Saturday’s attack were ordinary off-the-shelf drones, not "strike UAVs," as initially reported in some quarters.

The Iranian Defense Ministry announced that its air defense units have repelled a drone attack on a military workshop in the central city of Isfahan.

The ministry made the announcement in an early Sunday statement after an explosion was reported at one of Isfahan’s defense industry complexes late Saturday, Press TV reported.

The ministry noted that the unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and only led to minor damage to the roof of a workshop. The complex, it added, continues its ordinary operations following the attack.

"This cowardly act was carried out today as part of efforts made by the enemies of the Iranian nation in recent months to make the Islamic Republic insecure," Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian said in a presser with his Qatari counterpart.

RHM/PR